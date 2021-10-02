Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Yext by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yext by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.