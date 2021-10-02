Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) PT at $9.00

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $10.35. 2,186,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

