Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT at $702.83

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $569.73. 1,115,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,345. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $328.56 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

