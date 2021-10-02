Analyzing H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 11.94% 19.70% 9.42% Huabao International N/A N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and Huabao International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 2 1 4 0 2.29 Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Huabao International.

Volatility & Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huabao International has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Huabao International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 1.98 $242.21 million $2.90 9.27 Huabao International $613.68 million 12.10 $160.91 million N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Huabao International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; synthetic perfume; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.