Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.98 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

