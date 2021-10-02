AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.