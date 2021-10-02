AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $25.32. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 2,571 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after acquiring an additional 231,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.