Anne Frederick Crawford Purchases 969 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Anne Frederick Crawford purchased 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $18.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

