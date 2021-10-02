Anoncoin (ANC) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $121,648.66 and $2.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.