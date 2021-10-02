APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in APA by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in APA by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

