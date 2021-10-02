APY.Finance Market Cap Hits $35.46 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $621,939.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00144837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,328.96 or 0.99899490 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.67 or 0.06985886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002516 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,384,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

