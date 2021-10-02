ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.94

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 3567157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.08.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

