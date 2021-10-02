ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.94 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

