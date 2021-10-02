Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.60

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 10281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $21,198,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,109,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $6,946,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

