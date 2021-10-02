Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ARNGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. 84,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,075. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

