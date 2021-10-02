Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 154,121.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 575,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,887. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $535.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

