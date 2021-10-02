Arqma Market Cap Achieves $643,427.75 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Arqma has a market capitalization of $643,427.75 and approximately $1,783.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,937.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.64 or 0.06941605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00356873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.68 or 0.01140406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00113556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00541799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00467413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00294754 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,893,606 coins and its circulating supply is 10,849,063 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

