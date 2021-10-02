Arweave (AR) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $37.45 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $49.50 or 0.00103315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

