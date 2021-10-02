Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $197.77 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $97.95 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average of $190.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

