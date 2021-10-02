ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.60.

NYSE ASGN opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. ASGN has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

