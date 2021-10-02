Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $110.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE ASH opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

