ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 368.1% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAZY. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

