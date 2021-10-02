ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 368.1% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
