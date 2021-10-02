AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8,998.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,998 ($117.56) and last traded at GBX 8,977.94 ($117.30), with a volume of 331917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,833 ($115.40).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,442.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,091.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.