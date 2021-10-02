Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.90. Atlantic American shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 85,729 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.