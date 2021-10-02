AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 31,532,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,479,086. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

