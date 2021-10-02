Automata Network (ATA) One Day Volume Tops $80.98 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $176.76 million and $80.98 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

