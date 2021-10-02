Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Avidity Biosciences worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.