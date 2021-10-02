Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $874.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $367,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $8,314,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

