Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,442,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $10,472,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

