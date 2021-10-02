Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $335,030,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,524,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,110,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

