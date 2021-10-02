Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $2,993,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $278.24 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.03 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.