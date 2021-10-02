Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

