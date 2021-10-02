Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after buying an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,057,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

