Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.07 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

