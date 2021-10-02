Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STM stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

