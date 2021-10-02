Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 904,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

