Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 592 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

