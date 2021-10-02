Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

