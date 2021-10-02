Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $326,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX opened at $84.41 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

