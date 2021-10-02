Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $465,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $132,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

