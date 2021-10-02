Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

