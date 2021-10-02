Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

