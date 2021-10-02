Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

