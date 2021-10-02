Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BKHYY opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.7183 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 21.61%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.