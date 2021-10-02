Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.75

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $8.77. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 122,511 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.