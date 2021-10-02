Bank of Montreal Can Buys 192,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $55,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,122,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

