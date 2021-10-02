Bank of Montreal Can Buys 233,832 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $49,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

