Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $45,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

