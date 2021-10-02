Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,216. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

