Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,339,139 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,174.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $67,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,072,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

